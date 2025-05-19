Grieg Logistics Will Rebrand to Inchcape Shipping Services

Grieg Logistics, which Inchcape Shipping Services acquired in June 2024, will officially change its name to Inchcape Shipping Services today, May 19, 2025. This rebranding marks Grieg Logistics' full integration into the Inchcape family.

This transition will preserve Grieg Logistics’ best aspects and enhance them with Inchcape's global network, local experience, investments in technology, and service portfolio. Customers can expect the same attention and expertise, now backed by Inchcape's resources and worldwide reach.

Coverage includes offices in Tønsberg, Larvik, Bergen, Mongstad, Kristiansund and Mosjøen, offering ship agency services along the Norwegian coastline, as well as operating terminals in Tønsberg, Mosjøen and Skålevik.