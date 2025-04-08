Grimaldi Orders Nine Dual-Fuel Methanol RoPax

The Grimaldi Group has commissioned the construction of nine ropax vessels from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), a China Merchants Group company. The deal is worth a total of $1.3 billion.

The new ships have been designed to elevate the quality of maritime transport for both rolling cargo and passengers in the Mediterranean and the Baltic Sea. All nine will be equipped with engines capable of running on methanol.

Four of the new vessels will sail under the Italian flag and be operated under the Grimaldi Lines brand, while two, under the Greek flag, will be deployed by the Greek subsidiary Minoan Lines. These six sister ships belong to the “Next Generation Med” class and will serve routes in the Mediterranean. The six “Next Generation Med” ships will be the first in the Mediterranean designed to run on methanol.

The other three will be delivered to Finnlines, sail under the Finnish flag and inaugurate the “Hansa Superstar” class – constituting the evolution of the already state-of-the-art “Superstar” series – intended for routes in the Baltic Sea.

All nine ships will be delivered between 2028 and 2030 and will feature optimized hull and propeller designs, energy-efficient onboard power management systems (both at sea and in port), shore power readiness and the application of silicon-based hull coatings will reduce CO₂ emissions per transported cargo unit by more than 50% compared to vessels currently operating on the same routes.

With length of 229 metres, the new Mediterranean ro-pax vessels will have a cargo capacity of 3,300 lane metres for rolling freight and over 300 cars. They can accommodate up to 2,500 passengers, offering more than 300 cabins (for a total of over 1,200 guests) and approximately 700 reclining seats.

Passengers will have access to numerous onboard amenities, including three bars, a shopping area, a conference hall, two self-service restaurants, a panoramic à la carte restaurant, an indoor/outdoor lounge with an impressive sun deck featuring two pools, and a rooftop disco bar.

The interior design will be carefully curated, with separate customized furnishings for Grimaldi Lines and Minoan Lines vessels, each specifically catering to the tastes and specific needs of their respective target markets.

The three new builds designated for the Baltic Sea will be 240 metres long, with a cargo capacity of 5,100 lane metres for rolling freight plus 90 cars, and accommodation in 320 cabins for up to 1,100 passengers. The new design is based on Finnlines’ Superstar-class vessels, Finnsirius and Finncanopus, but has been adapted for the Finland-Germany route. The new ships will better suit longer crossings, feature new cabin categories and provide restaurant options tailored to different passenger preferences, with a strong focus on comfort and onboard experience.

Facilities include five bars and restaurants, a spa with a wide range of services and treatments, including the iconic Finnish sauna, shops, and two children’s play areas designed for different age groups. There will also be a main bar at the bow of deck 12, which will offer views of the Baltic Sea during the crossing.



