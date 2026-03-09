MOL Enters European Offshore Wind CSOV Market

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has agreed to jointly own two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) with Cyprus-based shipping company Schoeller Holdings, marking the Japanese company’s first entry into the European offshore wind support vessel market.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027. MOL has also decided to invest in Germany-based offshore vessel developer and operator Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DOS), which will operate the ships.

The move expands MOL’s offshore wind vessel business beyond Asia, following its service operation vessel activities in Taiwan.

Offshore wind power is a key element of Europe’s long-term energy policy, supported by government initiatives and a growing pipeline of large-scale projects. The expansion of offshore wind capacity is expected to increase demand for vessels such as CSOVs that support installation and commissioning activities.

CSOVs are designed to accommodate offshore wind technicians and remain offshore for extended periods. The vessels support project phases from construction through commissioning until just before commercial operations begin.

They are typically equipped with dynamic positioning systems to maintain safe distances from wind turbine structures and motion-compensated walk-to-work gangways allowing technicians to access turbines safely.

The vessels will measure about 96.25 meters in length and 20 meters in beam, with capacity for up to 120 personnel onboard. They will also be equipped with a crane and large working deck capable of supporting light construction and decommissioning work in offshore wind and oil and gas projects.

The vessels will be built at the CSSC Huangpu Wenchong shipyard in China.

MOL said the investment supports its broader strategy to diversify its business portfolio and expand into sectors less exposed to shipping market volatility.