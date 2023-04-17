Grounded Ferry Refloated in Washington State

A Washington State Ferries (WSF) passenger vessel has been refloated after running aground this weekend in Rich Passage, just off Bainbridge Island, Wash.

The 440-foot double-ended Jumbo Class ferry Walla Walla returned to Bremerton on Sunday, after grounding at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday, while traveling to Seattle from Bremerton.

There were 596 passengers and 15 crew members on board at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported, according to WSF.

Passengers were transferred onto Kitsap Transit vessels and taken to Bremerton, WSF said.

Walla Walla passengers were transferred onto Kitsap Transit vessels, including the Commander (pictured). (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The ferry was refloated Saturday at high tide and returned to Bremerton with tug assistance, the Coast Guard said.

It's believed that the grounding was caused by a generator failure, though WSF said an official investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

No pollution or hull damage was detected, Washington's Department of Ecology said.

Walla Wall ran aground at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)