GTCR, Manish Singh Partner to Form Maris Investments

GTCR, a private equity firm, announced that it has entered into a partnership with maritime industry leader Manish Singh to form Maris Investments, LLC (Maris). Maris will seek to acquire companies in the maritime technology sector to build a market-leading platform addressing critical workflows and enabling digital transformation in the industry.

The formation of Maris is supported by GTCR’s Leaders Strategy approach, which involves partnering with exceptional management leaders in its core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. GTCR has successfully applied the Leaders Strategy for several decades and maintains a culture of partnership with executives as they build strategically attractive businesses over time. Mr. Singh will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Maris and will make an investment in the platform alongside GTCR.

An industry veteran, Mr. Singh has over 30 years of experience in the maritime sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), a human capital management and operational maritime software platform. He joined OTG as CEO in 2019 and led its transformation into a leading maritime software platform serving ship owners and managers globally. Prior to leading OTG, Mr. Singh spent 12 years in various leadership roles at V.Group, a global ship management and marine services group, where he played an instrumental role in the company’s global expansion. Before V.Group, Mr. Singh spent over a decade at sea as a ship officer and Master Mariner and later held several shore-based leadership positions for large ship managers.