GTT to Design Tanks for Three New VLECs

French engineering firm GTT has booked an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of three new very large ethane carriers (VLECs), bound to become the world’s largest VLECs.

The three ethane carriers will each feature a total capacity of 100,000 m3 and will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system.

The VLECs will be able to trade various types of liquefied gases such as Ethane, ethylene, propane, butane, LPG and Propylene.

The increase in cargo tank capacity from the previous 98,000 m3 has been reached while maintaining the same vessel overall dimensions, according to GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.