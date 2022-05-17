GTT Designs Fuel Tanks for Six New LNG-fueled Containerships

French engineering firm GTT said it has been chosen in April 2022 by Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled containerships.

The vessels for the unnamed owner are scheduled to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

These six vessels will have a capacity of 7,900 containers each and will be equipped with LNG tanks, holding up to 6,000 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

Cleaner burning LNG reduces sulphur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions of CO2 by up to 20% compared to a conventional ship.