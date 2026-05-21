GTT Gets Design Work for Industry-First Three-Tank LNG Carriers

French engineering firm GTT has been selected by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), on behalf of the ship-owner BW LNG, for the tank design of the world’s first large-scale LNG carriers featuring a three-cargo-tank configuration.

This new design will equip four new buildings - two vessels already ordered in November 2025 and two additional vessels ordered in May 2026.

The four LNG carriers will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system with enhanced safety and structural integrity and are scheduled for delivery from the fourth quarter of 2028.

The three-tank LNG carriers represent a new-generation vessel concept based on a proven design. The vessels deliver enhanced cargo efficiency and operational performance, enabling the lowest possible unit freight cost and reduced emissions.

The innovative three-tank design is the result of close collaboration between GTT, the shipyard and ship-owner BW LNG, with targeted reinforcements and design enhancements to deliver performance beyond that of a conventional four-tank 174,000 m3 LNG carrier.

The simplified vessel architecture enables a significant increase in tank length of up to 55%, while raising cargo capacity by 3,000 m3 to 177,000 m3.

Similar to the conventional 174,000 m3 LNGC configuration, the vessels will have the same principal dimensions, terminal compatibility, loading and discharge parameters and by means of local membrane reinforcement the vessel can load any cargo parcel size - offering cargo owners full flexibility.

Combining technological innovation with enhanced cargo handling and reliquefication capabilities, the three-cargo-tank design improves cargo utilization and vessel performance. By optimizing the ratio of LNG cargo volume to insulation surface area, the design improves thermal efficiency and reduces the LNG boil-off gas rate, guaranteed at 0.08% per day, according to GTT.

“This project marks a significant step forward in the evolution of LNG carrier design, with major gains in operational efficiency and environmental performance. It demonstrates GTT’s proactive approach in working closely with shipyards and ship-owners to address the evolving needs of the LNG transport market,” said François Michel, CEO of GTT.

“BW LNG is proud to pioneer the industry’s first three-tank LNG carrier design across four of our new buildings. Developed in close collaboration with GTT and Hyundai, this innovative proven configuration delivers increased cargo capacity, with greater operational flexibility and enhanced operational performance. This collaboration reflects BW LNG’s commitment to practical innovation and delivering greater value to our clients, while strengthening our ability to support global LNG demand with lower emissions towards a lower-carbon future,” added Yngvil Åsheim, CEO of BW LNG.