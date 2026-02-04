GTT, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to Advance VLEC Design

GTT announced the signing of a Joint Development Project (JDP) with the shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries focused on a 102,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) featuring GTT’s Mark III Slim membrane containment system. This new project paces the way towards an optimized membrane-tank integration to enhance hull design and vessel’s overall performance.

GTT’s Mark III Slim technology, an ethane-optimized cargo containment system, offers a more compact design, based on a thinner membrane, simplified anchoring arrangements and lighter panels and caissons. These features enable naval architecture optimization, supporting further innovation in vessel hull design.

The JDP will focus on improving the VLEC’s hull geometry based on GTT’s membrane technology integration, aiming to enhance transport energy efficiency through improved hydrodynamic performance. Combined with an increase in cargo capacity enabled by the Mark III Slim technology, this integrated approach is expected to contribute to reduced fuel consumption and a reduction in CO₂ emissions per ton of ethane transported.