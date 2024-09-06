GTT, Nikkiso to Equip 10 LNG-Fuelled Container Ships with Recycool Reliquefaction System

French engineering company GTT, collaboration with Japanese Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, has secured an order from a Chinese shipyard to equip ten LNG-fueled container ships with its advanced passive boil-off gas management system Recycool.

Recycool is an environmentally friendly solution designed to reliquefy excess boil-off gas from LNG-fuelled ships equipped with high-pressure engines. The Recycool system recovers cold energy from LNG before it is vaporized and sent to the engine.

The system, which is running on several ships, is of simple design and can significantly reduce CO2 emissions from any type of LNG-fuelled ship.

In conjunction with this order, GTT and Nikkiso have signed a partnership agreement. This partnership plays a significant role for the full integration of Recycool into Nikkiso’s High Pressure skid, resulting in an efficient reliquefaction system for LNG-fuelled container ships.

“We are thrilled to initiate our collaboration with Nikkiso with this important order for Recycool. This marks a significant achievement for both companies and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and environmental performance of LNG-fuelled vessels,” said Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Chief Executive Officer of GTT.

“Our partnership with GTT and complementary expertise advances the growth of both companies in the LNG-fuelled shipping market. This strength is evidenced by the first large order for ten container ships, and we are confident that more opportunities will arise in the future,” added Adrian Ridge, Chief Executive Officer of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases.