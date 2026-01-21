GTT Receives HD KSOE Order for LNG Carrier Tank Design

GTT announced that it has received an order in the fourth quarter of 2025 from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the tank design of three new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs).

The LNGCs will be built by the shipyard HD Hyundai Samho on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m³ and will be equipped with cryogenic tanks featuring the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029.