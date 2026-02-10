GTT Receives Tank Design Order for Very Large Ethane Carriers

GTT announced that it received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in the first quarter of 2026 for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 100,000 m³ and will feature cryogenic tanks designed by GTT, fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029.