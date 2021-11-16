GTT Scores Tank Design Order from DSME

French engineering firm GTT said it has received an order from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered in the second half of 2024.