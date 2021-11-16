Marine Link
Saturday, November 20, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

GTT Scores Tank Design Order from DSME

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 16, 2021

French engineering firm GTT said it has received an order from South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered in the second half of 2024.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News