GTT Secures Tank Design Job for Two Ultra Large Ethane Carriers

French engineering company GTT has received an order from Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers (ULEC).

The order has been placed on behalf of shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer total capacity of 150,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The containment system has been designed to carry a wide range of liquefied gases from the petrochemical industry, in addition to LNG, allowing broad operational flexibility over the vessel's lifetime.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2027.