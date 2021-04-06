GTT Unveils Digital Solution for LNG Membrane Tank Maintenance

Engineering firm GTT said it has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from testing, inspection and certification group Bureau Veritas for the use of a digital solution for sloshing activity assessment in the Framework of Class Survey in order to optimize the liquefied natural gas (LNG) membrane tank maintenance frequency.

GTT said the digital solution is based on its “Sloshing Virtual Sensor” technology, using the tank digital twin, also designed by GTT, and the real-time operational data of the floating units (FSRU2, FLNG3 and LNGC4) to monitor the evolution of critical parameters with regards to the tank integrity.

Combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the solution can support Alternative Survey Plans aiming at optimizing the tank maintenance while complying with strict safety standards. According to GTT, this will translate into increased operational flexibility and substantial cost saving for the shipowners.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “Artificial intelligence combined with the expertise of GTT’s teams has made it possible to develop a unique digital solution to optimize the frequency of tank maintenance, while guaranteeing the highest safety standard. With this new cutting-edge digital solution, GTT is putting its innovation and technological know-how at the service of ship-owners, in order to help them adapt to an increasingly demanding commercial environment.”

Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said, “Digitalization combined with artificial intelligence is a major transformation for the shipping industry bringing new challenges and opportunities. I am proud Bureau Veritas helped GTT to pioneer this digital solution for sloshing activity assessment in the framework of class survey (using sloshing model tests, real-time operational data and machine learning) with the highest safety standards. This demonstrates not only our technical expertise in the fields of sloshing for gas carriers but also our strong competencies in digitalization and artificial intelligence.”