GTT Unveils Slim Cargo Containment Systems for Ethane Transport

GTT has received two Approvals in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for its ethane-optimized cargo containment systems: Mark III SlimTM and NO96 Slim TM.

Building on its well-established Mark III and NO96 membrane technologies, GTT has developed these slim variants specifically to accommodate the physical properties of petrochemical cargoes. The optimizations help maximize cargo capacity and optimize construction costs for very large ethane carriers (VLEC) and ultra large ethane carriers (ULEC).

The new systems are also suitable for the transport of LPG, ethylene, butane, propane and propylene.

The key advantages of the Mark III Slim TM and NO96 Slim TM systems include:

• Increased tank capacity: by reducing insulation thickness by 70 mm, usable tank volume is increased by more than 1,000 m³ for an equivalent ship size.

• Lower costs and faster construction: simplified anchoring systems, lighter panels and caissons, and the use of new steel alloys streamline fabrication and reduce shipyard time.

Following a comprehensive review of the documentation submitted by GTT, BV confirmed that the systems are in compliance with the applicable requirements of the IGC Code.



