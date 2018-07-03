Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

GTT, VARD Complete LNG Tank Contract

July 3, 2018

GTT concluded a contract with the Norwegian shipyard, VARD, for the supply of the LNG tanks to expedition ship, PONANT Icebreaker. This ship, whose delivery is planned for 2021, will be the first electric hybrid cruise ice-breaker with LNG propulsion. It will be operated by PONANT, a luxury polar expedition cruise line.

 

Designed for LNG fuel specifications, these tanks will be equipped with GTT's Mark III membrane technology. The Group will conduct the construction of the tanks. Accordingly, it will be in charge of selecting and coordinating its subcontractors, offering a turnkey solution to its partners VARD and PONANT.

 

The PONANT Icebreaker is intended for polar expeditions from a 2 week to 1 month duration. Due to its two tanks with a total capacity of 4,500 m3, this ship will be capable of making its entire route using LNG. This is made possible by the density of GTT's membrane containment system which optimizes the payload in restrained spaces, and increases the autonomy of the ship.

