GTT Wins LNG Tank Design Order for Six Containerships

French engineering firm GTT said it has been chosen by South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels.

Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology developed by GTT. The vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition to the engineering services and technical assistance at the shipyard, GTT will assist the operator through every step of its first LNG-fueled projects: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these six vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, a “smart shipping” solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, "This new order confirms the performance and safety of GTT solutions adapted to the use of LNG as a marine fuel, both for mid-size and large container vessels, thus contributing to the decarbonization of ships.”

When used as a marine fuel, LNG reduces sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, fine particles by 91% and nitrous oxide emissions by 92%. It also reduces ship emissions by up to 20% of CO2 compared to a conventional ship.