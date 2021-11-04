GTT Wins Tank Design Order

GTT announced it received, in October 2021, an order from Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. (HZ) for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.