GTT Wins Tank Design Order for LNG Carrier Trio

French engineering firm GTT said it received an order from South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of three new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers that will be built for an Asian shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the 174,000 cubic meter capacity vessels. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between the second and third quarter of 2024.