Monday, January 20, 2025
GTT wins Tank Design Order for 6 LNG Carriers

January 14, 2025

GTT’s NO96 Super+ membrane containment system (c) GTT)

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2025, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of six new very large Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers.

These six LNG carriers will each feature a total capacity of 271,000 m³ and will be fitted with GTT’s NO96 Super+ membrane containment system.
Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the second quarter of 2028, the second and third quarters of 2029, the first and third quarters of 2031.



