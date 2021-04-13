GTT Wins Tank Design Order for ShenZhen LNG Carrier

French engineering firm GTT said it has received an order from Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to Chinese shipowner ShenZhen Gas Corporation Ltd. in January 2023.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 79,960 cubic meters and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.