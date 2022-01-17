GTT Wins Two LNG Tank Design Orders

French engineering firm GTT announced it has received, at the end of 2021, a pair of orders for the tank design of one new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The first LNG carrier will be built by the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. This order concerns a vessel which will offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.

The second LNG carrier, which order was received from a shipyard whose name remains confidential at this stage, will have a smaller capacity and will be fitted with GTT's NO96 L03+ membrane containment system. The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2023.