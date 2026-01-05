Marine Link
Gulf LNG Partners Take Delivery of Final Rapport 2800 Tugboat

January 5, 2026

Master Boat Builders, Inc. announced the successful launch of the Jill, marking a milestone in its ongoing partnership with Gulf LNG Tugs of Port Arthur, LLC, a joint venture comprised of Bay-Houston Management, LLC; Bay Towing, LLC; Moran Towing Corporation; and Suderman & Young Towing Company. Together, the Gulf LNG partners have more than 400 years of experience in ship assist and towage services. The Jill is the sixth and final vessel in a Rapport 2800 tugboat series designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and the last of two identical vessels designed specifically for Gulf LNG operations.

With an overall length of 92 feet, a beam of 40 feet, and a bollard pull capacity of more than 85 metric tons, each tugboat will be equipped with firefighting capabilities that meet ABS Fire Fighting Vessel 1 (FFV1) classification to further enhance safety measures during terminal support operations.

Both tugs for Gulf LNG will be delivered in the first quarter of 2026, building upon Master Boat Builders’ continued success delivering innovative, high-performance vessels for the U.S. maritime industry.

