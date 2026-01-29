Hafnia, Socatra Take Delivery of Fourth Methanol Dual-Fuel Tanker

Hafnia has taken delivery of the ECOMAR GIRONDE, the final vessel in its four-ship ECOMAR dual-fuel methanol newbuilding program developed in joint venture with France’s Socatra, completing the newbuilding series.

Built at Guangzhou Shipyard International in China, ECOMAR GIRONDE is a 49,800-deadweight dual-fuel, methanol-capable Chemical IMO II medium-range tanker. With its delivery, the ECOMAR quartet - ECOMAR GASCOGNE, ECOMAR GARONNE, ECOMAR GUYENNE and ECOMAR GIRONDE - is now complete.

The vessels are designed to operate on conventional fuels while being prepared for future operation on methanol as infrastructure and fuel availability develop, reflecting a transitional approach to lower-emission shipping. In addition to dual-fuel propulsion capability, the ships incorporate modern navigation systems, enhanced cargo handling arrangements and fuel-efficient machinery.

All four vessels in the ECOMAR series are time-chartered to TotalEnergies for a multi-year period, continuing the partners’ established cooperation with the energy sector.

With delivery of the final vessel completed, Hafnia and its partners said they are looking ahead to the vessels’ performance in service, particularly with respect to operational efficiency and environmental capability.

“This vessel reflects a pragmatic approach to the energy transition – designed to operate efficiently today while being prepared for the fuels of tomorrow. Delivering complex vessels like this depends on long-standing partnerships, trust, and close cooperation across all parties involved,” said Ralph Juhl, EVP Head of Technical at Hafnia.

The ECOMAR newbuilding program builds on Hafnia’s long-standing relationship with Guangzhou Shipyard International and BRS, which spans more than twelve years and includes 24 vessels delivered since 2013.