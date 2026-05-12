Hafnia Wins European D&I Award

At a ceremony in Brussels, Danish shipping company Hafnia was selected as the recipient of the Diversity & Inclusion Honours in Maritime 2026.

Hafnia won the award for their Hafnia Culture Lab research project conducted in collaboration with the University of Southern Denmark and the Danish Maritime Fund.

Initiated in 2023 with independent research by the University of Southern Denmark, the study examined seven Hafnia vessels with crews of at least 50% women and included interviews across three Hafnia offices to explore how onboard culture changes with a more balanced gender mix.

The aim was to identify the factors that promote or hinder an inclusive culture at sea – and to draw insights that can improve how people live and work together aboard our vessels in an increasingly diverse crewing environment.

“The Maritime Culture Lab has been an important initiative for us in understanding how we can create safer, more inclusive, and more respectful workplaces at sea. This recognition reflects the openness and commitment of our crews and colleagues across the organization, and we are proud to contribute to driving positive change in the maritime industry together with our research partners and the wider shipping community,” said Mikkel Boesen, VP, Technical (Head of TECOS) at Hafnia.

Hafnia has twice previously won Danish Shipping’s DEI Award.



