China OKs Maersk Hamburg Süd Deal

Related News

Safe Bulkers to Install Erma First BWTS

Safe Bulkers, an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that it has agreed with Erma First…

Vantage Gets Extension of Contract for the Emerald Driller

Vantage Drilling International announced that it has been notified that its drilling services contract for the Emerald Driller…

Inspection Training for Cleaner Shipping

Inspection training for Port State Control Officers in South and Central America is underway at an International Maritime…

Cyber Shoal Waters

Over the past two months the world has been rocked by three major hacking events that have garnered international notice.

Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Visits South Korea

Task Force 70 Public Affairs (NNS) - The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group arrived in Busan for a port visit, Oct. 21. The…

Amsterdam Port Committed to Reducing Shipping Emissions

Port of Amsterdam aims to reduce shipping emissions and minimise the environmental impact of these emissions by working with the shipping sector.

Kongsberg Naval Sonars for Göteborg-Class Corvettes

Kongsberg Maritime said it has been selected to deliver ST2400 VDS (Varial Depth Sonar) systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare…

Rosneft, NIOC Ink Cooperation Deal

Russian oil producer Rosneft and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) have agreed an outline deal to work together on…

Exercise Haedoli-Wallaby

Australia and the Republic of Korea participated in Exercise Haedoli-Wallaby, a bilateral anti-submarine warfare exercise, from November 1-3.

Akastor, Mitsui Seek To Expand Partnership

Akastor ASA (AKA), an oil service investment company, announced that it is in advanced discussions with Japan-based Mitsui…

Progress in Developing GHG Strategy

The second meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions from Ships (23-27 October)…