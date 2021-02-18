Hamworthy Pumps Bags Babcock Contract

Hamworthy Pumps was tapped to supply the pump solutions for five Type 31 military vessels for delivery through 2028.

“The Hamworthy business was founded in 1914 on Poole Quay in Dorset, and we are proud to once again have the opportunity to contribute to an important frigate program in the United Kingdom," said Jim McGookin, key account manager at Hamworthy Pumps. "We are currently expanding our Poole capabilities, and this order shows that we have the right setup to handle large and complex projects in the region."

The Babcock International Group contract includes the delivery of a total of 235 pumps over a five-year period. According to the newly appointed CEO, Hans Christiaan Laheij, the Type 31 program will be an important reference in the coming years, with Hamworthy Pumps further increasing its focus on the Navy segment.