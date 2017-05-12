DP World London Now Handles Far East Calls

MOL Triumph, the first of the world’s largest and newest vessels to call in the UK, arrives in Southampton on THE Alliance's FE2 service as new third deep-water berth opened at London Gateway in April, ahead of first regular Asia-Europe service starting.

DP World's UK terminals will welcome the first services from the Far East following a global shake-up of the world’s shipping lines.

Inaugural calls of Asia/Europe services by THE Alliance, a shipping consortium made up of Mitsui O.S.K Line, Yang Ming, NYK, K-Line and Hapag Lloyd/UASC, will see the largest vessel to ever call at a UK port berth at DP World Southampton this Thursday, May 11.

DP World London Gateway, meanwhile, will see the first ever weekly Far East service arrive in the capital when the NYK Lloyd Don Pascuale, berths on Saturday, May 13.

The 20,170 teu capacity MOL Triumph is the first of a new breed of ultra large container vessels to enter service this year. This will be the 400m-long, 59m wide vessel's first call at a UK port and its first call into Northern Europe.

MOL Triumph is equipped with various new sustainable technologies to provide more efficient fuel consumption and improved environmental performance.

DP World Southampton is the only UK port to be handling vessels on services operated by the three major consortia of 2M, Ocean Alliance and THE Alliance. All three consortia have started taking delivery of new ultra-large container ships in 2017, capable of handling more than 20,000teu containers.

The port will also welcome 20,568teu Munich Maersk later this year.

NYK Lloyd Don Pascuale will call at DP World London Gateway on Saturday, May 13, heralding the official start of two weekly Asia-Europe service calls. The vessel’s arrival comes just over a month after the port's state-of-the-art third berth opened to handle an increase in cargo brought about by THE Alliance's Asia-Europe and transatlantic services.

Two Far East and two transatlantic services will call at London Gateway, effective from this month; THE Alliance’s FE3 and FE5 and AL1 and AL2.

Berth Three features four new high-tech quay cranes, 20 new automated stacking cranes and new hybrid-electric shuttle carriers, operating on 400m of additional quay length and enabling the port to handle three ultra-large container vessels at any one time.

DP World London Gateway now offers shippers more choice of destinations with the largest global network of any UK deep-sea port, handling services calling into and out of all of the world's major markets; from South America and Australia to the USA and China.

Since THE Alliance announced that it would be using DP World for all of its UK port calls, interest in the unique opportunities at DP World London Gateway Logistics Park has spiked.

Discussions with cargo owners keen to occupy distribution facilities available now and new, build-to-suit developments are in advanced stages while work on the second phase of the Logistics Centre, providing 120,000 sq ft of warehousing space is nearing completion.

Lidl recently began distribution operations out of the 180,000 sq ft first phase of the Logistics Centre, while UPS is on track to open its state-of-the-art parcel sorting facility, the company's largest ever infrastructure investment outside of the USA, towards the end of 2017.

Chris Lewis, UK Managing Director, DP World, said: “Welcoming MOL Triumph at Southampton and opening a third berth at London Gateway, as two Far East services begin calling, are significant and proud occasions for DP World in the UK.

“It is an honour to be hosting one of the world’s largest container ships as it arrives in Northern Europe for the first time. And the start of Asia-Europe calls at London Gateway means the River Thames is, once again, a truly international port and shipping hub.

“Our UK ports offer greater choice for shippers. This is a unique provision; a two-port strategy and Logistics Park, capable of facilitating faster, more reliable supply chains, with enhanced visibility and wherever possible, an ability to offer bespoke solutions to any supply chain challenge.

“Our customers and their customers can be assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to deliver the very best service for vessels of all sizes, operating on all trade routes - and to help make supply chains as efficient as possible.”