Lloyd’s Register Invests in Hanseaticsoft

Lloyd’s Register invests in ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft in move to build a marine and offshore Industry 4.0

Lloyd’s Register (LR) said it has made a significant investment in Hamburg-based ship management software provider Hanseaticsoft.

Hanseaticsoft provides modern fleet management software solutions to optimize workflows in shipping companies, offering new perspectives on processes and increasing business performance.

Clients including NSC, Peter Döhle Schifffahrts KG, Rigel, Atlantic Lloyd and UASC already rely on the portfolio of solutions offered by Cloud Fleet Manager – a flexible and intuitive software suite to manage and organise your entire fleet, including inspections, crew management, purchasing and more.

The investment underlines LR’s strategy to become a leader in supporting clients through the digital transformation of the marine and offshore industries, building a portfolio of investments and partnerships to tackle the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0.

LR recently acquired the SEASAFE portfolio of software solutions, which specializes in real-time data management of on board loading and stability for vessels and offshore structures. Importantly, LR also brings expertise in maritime cyber security through its collaboration with QinetiQ, having recently launched its Cyber Secure program, the next stream in its cyber and cyber physical suite of services. LR’s cyber security specialists work with clients to identify the specific risks posed to their people, assets and business, and co-create a tailored cyber security management plan.

Recognizing the need to create valuable insights for clients from the vast quantities of data created by these digital solutions, LR has formed a strategic partnership with QiO, a fast- growing Industry 4.0 company, whose data platform and cloud enabled solutions are transforming how big data analytics improve clients’ operational effectiveness and reduce risks.

Nial McCollum, LR’s Chief Technology Officer, said, “This combination of ship management software, risk modelling, and cyber physical solutions, underpinned by the value which big data analytics brings are the building blocks of the marine and offshore Industry 4.0.”

“The sophistication and scope of modern fleet management software has dramatically evolved to cover almost every aspect of vessel operations. We see ship management software as the portal through which we can provide additional integrated solutions for clients, providing a single platform for managing the optimal operation of their fleet, and ultimately their business – reducing costs, increasing return on investment and driving economies of scale from single ship to fleet. We chose Hanseaticsoft simply because it is the most intuitive and integrated platform on the market and because of our shared vision for the future.”

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director of Hanseaticsoft GmbH, added, "We are very pleased to have found a partner who shares our vision of the digital future of shipping with the same passion as we do. The experience of LR and the agility of Hanseaticsoft perfectly complement each other to meet the global challenges of the shipping sector. Together, we can accelerate the much-needed digital transformation by combining our shipping and technology-centric approaches.”

Hanseaticsoft will remain an independent open platform but will leverage LR’s global network to build its capability, with three new Hanseaticsoft sales offices in Athens, Copenhagen and Singapore planned for 2017, and at least five other branches are to follow in 2018.

Hanseaticsoft was advised in this transaction by MCF Corporate Finance, Dr Christoph Stoecker.