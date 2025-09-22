Hanwha Appoints Former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor to C-Suite

South Korean defense, shipbuilding and energy solutions provider Hanwha Group has appointed Alex Wong as Global Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to lead the company's strategic initiatives in international markets.

In this newly created role based in Washington, D.C., Wong will spearhead Hanwha's efforts to deepen partnerships, build defense capabilities, and accelerate reindustrialization in key markets, particularly in the United States and Europe.

Wong brings deep experience in national security and international diplomacy. He most recently served in the White House as Principal Deputy U.S. National Security Advisor, coordinating policy across the full range of defense, international relations, and intelligence issues. He also held senior positions at the U.S. State Department, including Deputy Special Representative for North Korea and Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, where he played a central role in shaping U.S. strategy on the Korean Peninsula and across the broader Indo-Pacific region.

"Hanwha is a vital company at such a pivotal time for the global defense and shipbuilding industries," said Wong. "Hanwha's world-class technologies, advanced manufacturing prowess, and operational excellence across a number of strategic sectors will bolster the security, prosperity, and industrial resilience of the United States, Europe and countries across the world."

Hanwha's global expansion continues, with the company playing a key role in revitalizing America's shipbuilding sector and offering advanced land defense systems. In Europe, Hanwha is positioned to accelerate the continent's rearmament efforts, delivering advanced capabilities, fostering local industrial cooperation, and building defense supply chain resilience.

"With deep experience at the highest levels of international security and alliance building, Alex Wong will strengthen Hanwha's engagement with our partners in the United States, Europe, and beyond, fostering deeper cooperation and delivering meaningful capabilities," said Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Dong Kwan Kim. "Hanwha is committed to shaping the future of modern defense – from advanced systems and next-generation shipyards to resilient industrial capacity – and Alex will play a key role in helping us realize that vision."



