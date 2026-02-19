Hanwha Ocean Partners with Ontario Shipyards

Hanwha Ocean and Ontario Shipyards have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the return of large-scale shipbuilding in Ontario and to strengthen Canada's ability to deliver future naval programs.

In parallel, Hanwha Ocean, Ontario Shipyards and Mohawk College have entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish an embedded shipbuilding training hub at Ontario Shipyards' Hamilton facility, aligned with the sector's long-term workforce requirements.

Together, the agreements establish a coordinated industrial and workforce development framework intended to position Ontario as a scalable centre of excellence for defence-related shipbuilding and advanced marine manufacturing in the Great Lakes region.

Under the bilateral MOU, Hanwha Ocean will provide structured technical and operational support to Ontario Shipyards to strengthen production readiness and shipyard performance.

The cooperation will focus on:

• design and engineering

• production planning and construction sequencing

• quality management systems

• advanced shipyard processes and smart-yard best practices.

These measures are intended to accelerate the re-establishment of large-scale vessel construction capability in Ontario, enhance production efficiency, and support long-term naval industrial readiness.

As part of this cooperation, Hanwha Ocean will provide support to the design and construction for a Training and Recruitment vessel that Ontario Shipyards will begin building in 2026, serving as a practical demonstration of next-generation shipbuilding capability in the province.

Subject to the award of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), Hanwha Ocean intends to pursue further strategic investment in Ontario, including the establishment of a dedicated shipbuilding training centre and expanded industrial cooperation with Ontario-based suppliers.

The trilateral LoI establishes a structured pathway to address persistent shortages in skilled trades and technical professionals critical to shipbuilding. The collaboration will focus on:

• establishing an integrated training hub embedded within Ontario Shipyards' Hamilton Shipyard

• developing industry-led credentials and specialized shipbuilding certifications

• supporting apprenticeship and co-op pathways aligned with production requirements

• exploring applied research in automation, robotics ad digital manufacturing.

Under this framework, Mohawk College will lead academic programming across skilled trades and technology disciplines including welding, electrical, millwright, marine mechanics, robotics, logistics, and non-destructive evaluation.

Ontario Shipyards will provide facilities and direct workforce integration aligned with its production and expansion plans.

Hanwha Ocean will contribute technical advisory support and access to its global industrial networks to align training with international standards and operational best practices.

Kim Hee-cheul, President and CEO, Hanwha Ocean, said: "Our objective is not simply to transfer expertise, but to embed Hanwha Ocean's advanced shipbuilding processes and operational know-how directly into Ontario Shipyard operations. By doing so, we are strengthening Canada's domestic industrial base, supporting high-quality Canadian jobs, and ensuring long-term workforce readiness. This partnership reflects our commitment to building sustainable submarine construction and sustainment capacity in Canada, fully aligned with the objectives of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project."



