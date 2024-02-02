Hanwha Ocean Receives $250M Order for Two Very Large Ammonia Carriers

Hanwha Ocean has secured an order worth approximately $250 million for two very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) for a shipowner in the Oceania region.

Each VLAC will be able to transport 93,000 cubic meters (cbm) of ammonia, and will be equipped with eco-friendly technology, the South Korean shipbuilder said.

In particular, the ships integrate the company's carbon-reduction technologies, including HS4 (Hanwha SmartShip Solution & Service), a smart ship platform developed by Hanwha Ocean itself, and SGM (Shaft Generator Motor), the latest carbon reduction technology.

The ships will be built at the Geoje plant and will be delivered to the shipowner by the second half of 2027, Hanwha Ocean said.

According to the company, this marks the seventh order VLACs in the past two months.

"The successive orders for eco-friendly carriers are due to the market's strong belief in Hanwha Ocean's technology. We will continue to develop technologies to create standards for eco-friendly shipbuilding technologies,” Hanwha Ocean’s official said.