Hanwha Ocean to Recruit Vietnamese Workers

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean is conducting a comprehensive cooperation project to train and recruit Vietnamese workers.

Hanwha Ocean signed an MOU with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam (MOIT) in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 22. The aim is to meet the recruitment needs of Hanwha Ocean in the future by supporting programs for strengthening the capabilities of vocational training institutions under the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Through this, Hanwha Ocean expects to be able to establish a stable recruitment plan for skilled foreign technical personnel. If successfully established, it will provide a long-term solution to the workforce shortage in the Korean shipbuilding industry and promote cooperation between Korea and Vietnam.

Hanwha Ocean has already announced large-scale recruitment plans. In addition to technology fields such as production, R&D, and design, the company plans to recruit a large number of personnel for positions such as sales/business management, finance, strategy, and human resources.



