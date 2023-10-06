Hanwha Ocean's 270,000cbm LNG Carrier Earns DNV AiP

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an innovative 270,000cbm LNG carrier, the design of which is said to maximize cargo capacity while optimizing vessel performance.

The new 345-meter-long LNG carrier by Hanwha Ocean was heralded as a “ground-breaking achievement” by Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager, Korea & Japan, DNV, when he presented the AiP to Jong Seo Kim, COO of Hanwha Ocean, at Hanwha Ocean’s office in Okpo.

The LNG carrier, designed with a breadth (moulded) of 55m and five cargo tanks to minimize sloshing pressure, is to be equipped with an X-DF engine and reliquification system to offer "the best performance and significantly improve CII."

“DNV is honored to be chosen to review Hanwha Ocean’s pioneering 270K LNG carrier development,” said Dolonen. “This innovative design signifies a ground-breaking achievement, pushing the boundaries in size and technological advancement.”

Under its class guidelines, DNV conducted a comprehensive structural verification and feasibility study. Critical structural details were validated throughout the advanced analysis. The sloshing calculation for cargo tanks was also reviewed, further contributing to the carrier’s enhanced structural reliability.

“We believe this AiP marks the dawn of a new era in 270K LNG carrier designs and significantly enhances the competitiveness of ships built by Hanwha Ocean,” said Jong Seo Kim. “Through our collaboration with DNV, we are proudly pioneering cutting-edge technologies within the Korean shipbuilding industry. “Our commitment is to align with our clients’ needs and adhere to industry regulations, primarily focusing on creating a safer 270K LNG carrier.”







