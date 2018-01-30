Hapag-Lloyd Recycles Seven Container Ships

German liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is sending seven older container ships to be recycled in Turkey and China.

The liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is currently having seven older container ships, each with a capacity of 4,101 TEU, recycled in Turkey and China. The respective shipyards are especially equipped and certified to recycle ships in an environmentally friendly manner.

“The recycling of these ships is part of the restructuring of our fleet,” says Anthony Firmin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd. “Since the merger with UASC, we boast one of the youngest fleets in the industry on average.”

In September 2017, Hapag-Lloyd had already had three older vessels from the former UASC fleet dismantled in an environmentally friendly manner.