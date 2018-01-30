Hapag-Lloyd Recycles Seven Container Ships
German liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is sending seven older container ships to be recycled in Turkey and China.
German liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is sending seven older container ships to be recycled in Turkey and China.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe