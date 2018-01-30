Marine Link
Hapag-Lloyd Recycles Seven Container Ships

January 30, 2018

Photo: Hapag-Lloyd

 German liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is sending seven older container ships to be recycled in Turkey and China

 
The respective shipyards are especially equipped and certified to recycle ships in an environmentally friendly manner, according to a press release from the company.
 
“The recycling of these ships is part of the restructuring of our fleet,” says Anthony Firmin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd. “Since the merger with UASC, we boast one of the youngest fleets in the industry on average.”
 
In September 2017, Hapag-Lloyd had already had three older vessels from the former UASC fleet dismantled in an environmentally friendly manner.
 
