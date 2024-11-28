Hapag-Lloyd Inks Long-Term Green Methanol Offtake Deal with Goldwind

Hapag-Lloyd has reached an agreement with China-based Goldwind for the delivery of 250,000 tonnes of green methanol per year, which will lead to savings of up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions per year.

The green methanol will consist of a blend of bio- and e-methanol, ensuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of at least 70%, and comply with all current sustainability certification requirements.

By 2030, Hapag-Lloyd aims to reduce the absolute GHG emissions of the fleet by around one third compared to 2022. Compared to conventional fuels, the ordered quantity of green methanol can save a total of up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions in fleet operations per year.

Goldwind is planning to build a new green methanol factory adjacent to its existing project in Hinggan League, China.

Meanwhile, Goldwind will additionally deliver early volume scheduled in 2026.

“As part of our Strategy 2030, we are fully committed to the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement and therefore also to sustainable investments. With the agreement, we are securing a significant proportion of our requirements for green fuels.

“This will bring us an important step closer to our goal of achieving net-zero fleet operations by 2045. It is and remains our ambition to play a leading role in the transformation of the liner shipping industry,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

“This collaboration proves once again that Goldwind can win the trust of one of the most important shipping companies. We are grateful for the opportunity to become a strong decarbonization partner of Hapag-Lloyd, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality ahead of the shipping-industry targets and aligns closely with Goldwind’s corporate vision. Goldwind highly values this endorsement and looks forward to deepening the collaboration,” added Wu Gang, Chairman of Goldwind.