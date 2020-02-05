Hapag-Lloyd Launches Reefer Monitoring Tool

The German company Hapag-Lloyd announced the adoption of a new real-time remote monitoring system for its reefer containers - Hapag-Lloyd LIVE.



The tool increases the transparency of the cold chain by offering customers a number of data sets about the condition and location of their reefer containers.



The product will initially be launched to a selected group of customers and will gradually be made available as the reefer fleet of some 100,000 containers is being outfitted with the monitoring devices.



“At the core of our Strategy 2023 is an enhanced differentiation by offering unrivaled levels of reliability and service quality. To be number one for quality is the ultimate promise to our customers and a strong differentiator from our competitors”, said Juan Carlos Duk, Managing Director Global Commercial Development.



“Hapag-Lloyd LIVE significantly increases the reliability of the global supply chain and the accountability of all parties involved. We are committed to the highest level of transparency by making data available unfiltered and untampered,” Juan added.



The new solution is a step to further digitalize the supply chain of refrigerated cargo. Customers who use “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” in the future will benefit from customizable graphic temperature limits, a convenient map mode, and easily downloadable data sets as part of the ‘basic product’.



The data will be conveniently accessible via the customer experience dashboard “Hapag-Lloyd Navigator” which was just launched in December 2019.