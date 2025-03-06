Hapag-Lloyd taps StormGeo on Path to Cut Vessel Emissions

As the shipping industry pushes toward decarbonization, Hapag-Lloyd is leveraging StormGeo’s digital solutions to ensure compliance with the new FuelEU Maritime regulation. The regulation, which took effect on January 1, 2025, requires shipping companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the use of sustainable fuels.



With a fleet of 300 container ships, Hapag-Lloyd has already made significant strides in sustainability, operating LNG dual-fuel vessels and using biofuels capable of cutting emissions by up to 80%. To meet FuelEU Maritime’s strict reporting and verification requirements, the company relies on StormGeo’s s-Log and s-Insight solutions to track and validate fuel consumption and emissions data.



“Our decade-long partnership with StormGeo has helped us stay ahead in environmental compliance and industry sustainability,” said Heribert Riesenhuber, Director of Fleet Energy Management at Hapag-Lloyd.



Beyond environmental compliance, StormGeo’s digital tools also enhance cyber resilience, ensuring secure data reporting amid growing cybersecurity regulations in maritime operations.





Image courtesy Storm Geo