Harley Marine Rebrands as Centerline

Harley Marine Services has changed its name to Centerline Logistics Corporation and rebranded its regional operations in parallel following an equity ownership change in July 2019.

Matt Godden, Centerline Logistics President and CEO, said, “Over the last year the company has made significant progress in restructuring its operations and this branding change signals our renewed strength and vision to remain a leader in the marine transportation business.”

The name change follows a ratings affirmation of the company’s senior credit facility by Kroll Bond Rating Agencyon December 16, 2019, which removed its previous watch downgrade and noted the significant progress the business has made in improving its operational and financial stability, the company said.

“In picking a new name, the company looked to select a name that would always remind it of its maritime history and experience,” said Kelly Moore, Centerline’s Senior Vice President of East and Gulf Coast Operations. “The center line of a marine vessel is a significant point of balance and one that represents strength for the broader hull of the vessel.”

Centerline Logistics said it will continue to have companies operating in all existing regions and service lines. Its services include the transportation and storage of petroleum products, ship assist and escort as well as the transportation of general cargo and rescue towing.

Doug Houghton, Senior Vice President of West Coast Operations at Centerline, said, “We are well positioned for the next chapter of the company’s history and are moving forward with a strong name for a strong company.”