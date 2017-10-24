Hatteland Display Relocates Norwegian HQ

Hatteland Display is moving its headquarters 30 miles west to a new purpose-built building with extended research and development (R&D) and testing facilities.

The company has begun to relocate from its original location in Åmsosen to its new HQ in Aksdal on the west coast of Norway, in a move that aims to support Hatteland Display’s technology growth strategy and to ensure better links and shipping access.

Hatteland Display’s entire Norwegian operation is moving to the purpose-built building on Aksdal Business Park. With a total capacity of 4,000 m², the building houses production, warehousing and all office functions, in addition to a state-of-the-art R&D facility with lab and extended testing areas.

“With extended R&D and testing facilities, our new HQ is a catalyst for the further development of innovative solutions that will introduce further operational efficiencies and safety benefits to vessel and fleet operations,” said Trond K. Johannessen, President and CEO, Hatteland Display. “While creating a strong platform for future growth, the investment in our new facilities signals our commitment to supporting the business and operational needs of our customers and strengthens our position as a key technology partner in the industry.”

Hatteland Display said its new production facility enables an improved product flow, combined with a new, modern warehouse and improved transport links. The new office space is home to the entire sales, product management, purchasing, planning and administration functions from Åmsosen. All R&D, sales and administration functions at Hatteland Display’s Lysaker office near Oslo continue as before.

“The move has been intricately planned to ensure that all of our customers and partners experience no delays, communications or service issues. Our production, operation and deliveries will continue un-interrupted and on-time,” said Lars Skjelbred-Eriksen, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Hatteland Display. “We are just over a month into the move and we are on schedule to have completed it by early December.”