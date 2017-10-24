Marine Link
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Hatteland Display Relocates Norwegian HQ

October 24, 2017

Hatteland Display’s new headquarters is located 30 miles west of its original HQ in Åmsosen (Image: Hatteland Display)

Hatteland Display’s new headquarters is located 30 miles west of its original HQ in Åmsosen (Image: Hatteland Display)

Hatteland Display is moving its headquarters 30 miles west to a new purpose-built building with extended research and development (R&D) and testing facilities.

 
The company has begun to relocate from its original location in Åmsosen to its new HQ in Aksdal on the west coast of Norway, in a move that aims to support Hatteland Display’s technology growth strategy and to ensure better links and shipping access.
 
Hatteland Display’s entire Norwegian operation is moving to the purpose-built building on Aksdal Business Park. With a total capacity of 4,000 m², the building houses production, warehousing and all office functions, in addition to a state-of-the-art R&D facility with lab and extended testing areas.
 
“With extended R&D and testing facilities, our new HQ is a catalyst for the further development of innovative solutions that will introduce further operational efficiencies and safety benefits to vessel and fleet operations,” said Trond K. Johannessen, President and CEO, Hatteland Display. “While creating a strong platform for future growth, the investment in our new facilities signals our commitment to supporting the business and operational needs of our customers and strengthens our position as a key technology partner in the industry.”
 
Hatteland Display said its new production facility enables an improved product flow, combined with a new, modern warehouse and improved transport links. The new office space is home to the entire sales, product management, purchasing, planning and administration functions from Åmsosen. All R&D, sales and administration functions at Hatteland Display’s Lysaker office near Oslo continue as before.
 
“The move has been intricately planned to ensure that all of our customers and partners experience no delays, communications or service issues. Our production, operation and deliveries will continue un-interrupted and on-time,” said Lars Skjelbred-Eriksen, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Hatteland Display. “We are just over a month into the move and we are on schedule to have completed it by early December.”
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Oct 2017 - The Marine Design Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News