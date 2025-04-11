Havila Acquires Polarsyssel Offshore Supply Ship

Havila Holding, through its subsidiary Havila Skipsinvest, has acquired the Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway.

Polarsyssel serves as the Governor of Svalbard’s service vessel and plays a key role in safety and emergency preparedness in the region.

The ship patrols the waters around Svalbard and carries out inspection and enforcement tasks, search and rescue missions, environmental monitoring, and oil spill response.

Fafnir has owned the vessel since it was delivered in 2014, while Havila has been responsible for the daily operations since 2015. Around 20 crew members work permanently onboard, and the ownership change will not affect their employment.

A new five-year contract with the Governor of Svalbard starts on January 1, 2026, with two optional years on top.

Ahead of this, Polarsyssel has undergone a major upgrade, including a new helideck and a new aft crane capable of lifting the Governor’s workboat, Fjordsyssel, onboard.

Other upgrades include a new reception and entrance area, and a new technical room for storing and using heli-crew equipment when the Super Puma helicopter is onboard.

“We’ve been operating Polarsyssel since 2015. It’s a well-maintained vessel, ready for its next contract and continued service for the Governor of Svalbard. We look forward to continuing the strong collaboration and contributing to safety and preparedness in the region,” said Njål Sævik, Chair of Havila Holding.

According to Sævik, the purchase of Polarsyssel is part of Havila Group’s strategy to grow its shipping and offshore operations.