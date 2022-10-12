Havila Lines Up Contracts for Two PSVs

Norway-based Havila Shipping ASA said it has entered into contracts with Peterson Den Helder BV for two of its platform supply vessels (PSV), Havila Borg and Havila Herøy.

Havila Borg has been chartered for a fixed period of six months, plus one optional period of 12 months.

Havila Herøy has been chartered for a fixed period of a drilling campaign estimated to 90 days, plus one optional period for up to 370 days.

Havila Borg has already started its latest contract, and Havila Herøy will start on the new contract on October 18 in direct continuation of work for Peterson.