HD Hyundai, BAR Technologies Team Up on Wind-Assisted Propulsion

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and BAR Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership focused on technical collaboration and commercial opportunities for the integration of WindWings wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The agreement establishes a joint engineering approach at the vessel design stage, with the companies collaborating on integrating the WindWings control system with HHI’s vessel control systems and developing performance verification methodologies to support wider commercial deployment.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to support the expansion of wind-assisted propulsion across a broader range of vessel segments, including gas carriers, as shipowners seek solutions to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

According to the companies, the partnership builds on existing WindWings installations on both retrofit and newbuild vessels and aims to create a more standardized pathway for adoption within the shipbuilding sector.

HHI, which has delivered more than 5,000 vessels to owners in over 60 countries, said the collaboration reflects confidence in the performance and reliability of the WindWings rigid wing sail design and its potential role in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

The MoU has an initial term of three years, and is designed to move wind propulsion further into vessel design and broaden its use across additional vessel categories.

“Through this commercial and technical collaboration with BAR Technologies, and the joint development of WindWings, we aim to support the wider adoption and technical advancement of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems as a key element of next-generation maritime transport.

“This collaboration goes beyond technology integration; it represents a step toward fundamentally evolving the way ships are designed for the future. As a leading shipbuilder in the global maritime industry's decarbonization journey, we are committed to playing our part in driving this transition forward,” said Hongryeul Ryu, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO of HHI.

“We already have WindWings deployed across a significant number of newbuild vessels. This agreement is about taking that further and into new segments. Working with HHI allows us to move beyond existing orders and extend wind propulsion into vessel design, including in areas such as gas carriers.

“As fuel costs and regulatory pressure continue to build, the question for shipowners is no longer if they use wind, but how quickly. Partnering with world class shipyards like HHI is how wind propulsion moves from early adoption into mainstream shipbuilding,” added John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies.