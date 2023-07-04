HD Hyundai Begins Construction of Engine Factory in Saudi Arabia

A joint venture between HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Saudi Arabian Development and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments has held a groundbreaking ceremony for an engine factory in Saudi Arabia.

The engine plant will be built in an area of 150,000 square meters in the King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex in Ras Al-Khair near Jubail, a city in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia. It will begin full-scale production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The maximum annual production capacity will be 30 two-stroke low speed engines, 235 four-stroke medium speed engines, and 160 marine pumps.

This will be the first time that HD Hyundai manufactures its independently developed HiMSEN engine overseas. The move is the company’s first engine licensing business to receive royalties and secure a stable foothold in the international engine market.

The joint venture is named Makeen (meaning “strong” or “power” in Arabic).



