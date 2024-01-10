HD Hyundai Goes for Accelleron’s Digital Turbocharger Tool for Vessels

Accelleron has signed an agreement with HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) that simplifies access to its digital turbocharger optimization solutions for vessels built or serviced by the world’s biggest shipbuilder, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

As part of the agreement, Accelleron’s Turbo Insights performance analytics platform will be integrated into HD HMS’s Integrated Smartship System (ISS), with further digital solutions also deliverable through ISS on demand.

The partnership simplifies how Accelleron turbocharger users apply digital optimization technologies on vessels built by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering or serviced by HD HMS.

It is the first time that HD HMS has integrated turbochargers into its digital platform, bringing significant potential to customers to reduce fuel costs, minimize emissions and optimize maintenance.

Accelleron’s Turbo Insights will deliver up-to-date visibility of turbocharger performance through an interactive compressor map chart and performance KPI, exactly reflecting the turbochargers' specification and fully integrated into the ISS interface.

HD HMS, as a total service provider for all vessels build at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, will also be able to monitor and support their clients by providing an overview of performance across their fleet.

Further digital solutions from Accelleron including engine optimization solution Tekomar XPERT, as well as digitally enabled service solutions Turbo MarineCare, will also be available through ISS as options.

“This unique partnership means that shipowners will be effortlessly digital-ready from the moment their vessel is delivered, providing them with unparalleled transparency into turbocharger health. Together, Accelleron and HD Hyundai Marine Solution are paving the way for a new era of digital optimization in the shipping industry,” added Cristian Corotto, Accelleron’s President of Digital Division.