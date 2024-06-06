HD Hyundai Mipo Gets ABS’ Nod of Approval for Ammonia-Powered Tanker

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a 50K DWT ammonia-powered tanker design from HD Hyundai Mipo.

The vessel will feature an ammonia engine designed by WinGD and manufactured by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries – Engine & Machinery Division (HHI-EMD).

Also, it will boast ammonia fuel supply system designed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and an ammonia boiler designed by Kangrim Heavy Industries.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“ABS is committed to supporting our clients in their decarbonization strategies. Ammonia promises a low-carbon solution for the shipping industry, and ABS is well-placed to tackle the unique challenges presented by it.

“Along with safety excellence, our deep technical expertise in alternative fuels and engine designs makes us the ideal classification society for innovative projects such as this,” said Chris Leontopoulos, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“With this certification, we have taken the lead in popularizing zero-carbon ammonia-powered ships and have solidified our position as a leader in the development of decarbonization technologies,” added Dongjin-Lee, Head of Initial Design Division of HD Hyundai Mipo.



