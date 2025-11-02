HD Hyundai and Siemens Partner on US Shipbuilding Technology

HD Hyundai is partnering with Germany's Siemens to accelerate the digital transformation and modernization of the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

HD Hyundai and Siemens recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to enhance the overall competitiveness of the US shipbuilding industry by improving design quality, minimizing production risks, enhancing quality, and reducing costs.

The partnership will drive gradual technological innovation across the shipbuilding sector by advancing the digitalization of ship design, automating block assembly and installation processes, and optimizing production, quality, and process management through data-driven solutions.

In addition to technology cooperation, the two companies will jointly develop professional training programs to cultivate skilled experts in shipbuilding. HD Hyundai plans to dispatch instructors to more than 30 Siemens training facilities across the US to deliver field-oriented, hands-on education.

Building on its existing academic partnerships with leading universities such as the University of Michigan (UM) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), HD Hyundai also plans to develop specialized curricula in engineering, digital design, and process automation.

Since 2023, HD Hyundai has been jointly developing a manufacturing innovation platform with Siemens, a provider of industrial software, that integrates data from design to production within a single digital ecosystem. The platform enables virtual simulation of design and production processes, reducing trial and error while deriving optimized outcome.

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai has been strengthening its cooperation network in the United States to advance the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again (MASGA) initiative. The company has established strategic partnerships with major U.S. players, including Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in the naval sector and Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) in the commercial ship segment. HD Hyundai is also jointly promoting workforce development programs with leading universities such as Seoul National University, UM, and MIT.