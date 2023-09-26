HD KSOE Engineering Vice Chairman Receives Industrial Award

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Vice Chairman Ga Sam-hyeon has received the Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit for his contribution to national industrial development.

The award was made in recognition of his achievements as a manager who contributed to the development and take-off of Korea's shipbuilding industry.

The award was presented at the 20th Shipbuilding and Maritime Day Ceremony held in Seoul on September 20.

Ka joined the ship sales division of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in 1982 and has devoted all his energy to strengthening the competitiveness of the shipbuilding industry and leading the shift to an eco-friendly, digital paradigm for the future.

In addition, despite uncertain global economic conditions, he contributed to improving the company's profitability by securing orders centered on high value-added vessels.

As the group's chief sustainability officer, Ka is also working to strengthen the group's ESG management system, including establishing the group's ESG management principles.

He said, “Receiving the Silver Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit is thanks to the executives and staff of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering who worked together with a sense of duty,” and added, “We will do our best to develop the Korean shipbuilding industry.”

At the event, 14 HD Hyundai executives and employees received awards. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Vice President Seo Heung-won received an industrial award, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Executive Director Choi Gwi-yong received a Prime Minister's Citation. In addition, 11 people, including Director Lee Sang-chan of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, received commendations from the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy (six people), the Director of the Korean Intellectual Property Office Award (one person), the Production Innovation Special Award (one person), and the Outstanding Shipbuilding and Marine Worker Award (three people).



