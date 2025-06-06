Hearing Highlights on Critical Coast Guard Investments and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Members of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, at a hearing today with President Trump’s nominee for Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, highlighted the importance of the historic $21.2 billion investment in the Coast Guard included in the House-passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1).

These investments will support the Coast Guard’s missions to protect our national security and stop illegal drugs and migrants from crossing our maritime borders. H.R. 1 invests in Coast Guard assets such as Offshore Patrol Cutters, Fast Response Cutters, Polar Security Cutters, fixed and rotary wing aircraft, shoreside infrastructure, and depot maintenance.

In his opening statement, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), expressed his strong support for the Service and its future goals, stating, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how proud I am of this committee’s jurisdiction over the U.S. Coast Guard – it means a lot to me and the Members of the Committee. I look forward to working with you to establish a Secretary of the Coast Guard, implement the Force Design 2028 vision, and complete the budget reconciliation process, which will provide historic funding levels for the Coast Guard."

Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell (R-MS) drove home the need to pass H.R. 1 and the funding it provides for the Coast Guard.

Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) noted his appreciation for the Coast Guard investments in H.R. 1 and President Trump’s agenda for strengthening America’s shipbuilding capabilities.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) asked Admiral Lunday whether he agreed that “there’s a new energy, a new commitment, and new sense of urgency” with this administration to address the Coast Guard’s needs.

Rep. Kim King-Hinds (R-MP) acknowledged the many missions the Coast Guard undertakes in service to her constituents and the nation and asked Admiral Lunday to describe the benefits of the investments in H.R. 1 to the Coast Guard, including life-saving missions and drug interdiction.

Rep. Addison McDowell (R-NC) noted how important it is for the Coast Guard to be well equipped for its efforts to prevent drug and human trafficking.